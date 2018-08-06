Height of negligence! Three-year-old drowns in Surat lake as parents click selfies

India, in fact tops the list of selfie-related deaths across the world, a study showed in 2017.

A three-year-old girl died after drowning last Friday at the Althan Garden lake of Surat, Gujarat, while her parents were busy clicking selfies. According to a TOI report, the kid’s body was recovered from the water by the fire brigade personnel on the following day.

The number of deaths due to clicking selfies is on the rise. In this case, the parents had no clue that their girl drowned in water, and alleged that she got kidnapped earlier. They realised it only after the fire brigade fished out her body from the lake.

The fire bridage launched the search operation for her, only after they found her shoe near the lake. The body was sent for post-mortem, and the report also confirmed the reason of death to be drowning.

A case of accidental death has also been lodged with the local Khatodara police station. A police officer informed TOI, that the girl came to the garden with her parents and sibling on Friday. The two siblings were playing in the garden, when the parents went a little away. During that time, the girl went close to the lake and somehow fell into the water.

The parents later informed the police that they had no idea when the girl got near the lake, as they were clicking selfies and photos of the Althan Garden.

Deaths due to selfies has become a regular thing in India. So much so that the Goa government has officially identified 24 “no-selfie zones” along its coastline late last month. This decision came after two tourists fell from a rocky cliff while taking selfies and drownded after getting washed away by the waves.

Two teenagers from Ludhiana were run over by train while clicking selfies only yesterday. The incident happened near Katana Sahib railway bridge on the Chandigarh-Ludhiana railway line. And several similar incidents happened across the country over the last few years.

India, in fact, tops the list of selfie-related deaths across the world, a study by Carnegie Mellon University and Indraprastha Institute of Information Delhi showed in 2017. Out of 127 selfie deaths reported from across the world between March 2014 and September 2016, 76 were reported from India itself, stated a study by Carnegie Mellon University and Indraprastha Institute of Information Delhi only last year.