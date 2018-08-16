Heavy traffic jam around AIIMS as netas, media make beeline for Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s health update

Several leaders and media too gathered outside the hospital leading to a massive traffic jam around AIIMS.

Former Prime Minister and BJP patriarch Atal Bihari Vajpayee is battling for life and remains on advanced life support at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for the second day. He was admitted to the premiere hospital in the national capital on June 11. A number of top leaders including PM Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu have paid him a visit. Several government events were cancelled as anxiety grew about the state of 93-year-old leader’s health and the health bulletin suggested no improvement in Vajpayee’s condition. “Vajpayee’s condition continues to be the same. He is critical and on life-support system,” AIIMS said in its second bulleting released today and the third since Wednesday evening.

Several leaders and media too gathered outside the hospital leading to a massive traffic jam around AIIMS. People travelling from INA Market, South Ex, Moti Bagh, Sarojini Nagar and Dhaula Kuan faced difficulties due to jam.

The Delhi traffic police are also having a tough time in maintaining the traffic flow as many Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and Union ministers are visiting Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS. A number of chief ministers, including Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan, West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, Bihar’s Nitish Kumar and Assam’s Sarbananda Sonowal, are expected to arrive later in the day.

BJP veteran L K Advani, who along with Vajpayee expanded the party’s base in 1990s, also visited the former PM.

Editor of news agency ANI, Smita Prakash also shared a few pictures from AIIMS where one side of the road was completely packed with vehicles. “#Delhi commuters avoid going anywhere near AIIMS or Ring road near Safdarjung Hospital. VIP ‘route laga hai’,” she tweeted.

On Wednesday night, the hospital had declared that Vajpayee’s condition had worsened and he was on life-support systems. A team of doctors from various departments including nephrology, gastroenterology and cardiology are taking care of Vajpayee.

The former Prime Minister has only one functional kidney and had suffered a stroke in 2009.