Heavy security arrangements in Mumbai ahead of PM Modi’s visit, traffic diverted on several routes

Ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Maharashtra, security has been beefed up in Mumbai on Thursday. Mumbai Police has deployed its 4,500 personnel in the western suburbs as a part of its security arrangement, which also comprises of a unit of anti-riot squad and rapid action force.

Four units of State Reserve Police Force are also put on task for the PM’s visit, who will reach Mumbai in the evening to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 38,800 crores in Mumbai.

Slew of inaugurations to be made PM Modi

The PM will also inaugurate two Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, worth around Rs 12,600 crore, and will also take a ride in metro. The metro line 2A connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E – Dahisar E (red line) is around 16.5 km long. He had laid the foundation stones of the two lines in 2015.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants, which will be built at the cost of around Rs 17,200 crore. These sewage treatment plants which will have a combined capacity of around 2,460 MLD, will be set up in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli.

Apart from these, he will also inaugurate 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana, lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three hospitals in Mumbai, will flag the road concretisation project for around 400 km roads of Mumbai, which will cost around Rs 6,100 crore, and also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

He is also scheduled to attend a function which will be held on the MMRDA grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

No drones allowed in Mumbai on Thursday

The Mumbai Police in an order in Wednesday said that flying activities including the use of drones, paragliders, and remote-controlled micro-light aircraft will not be allowed from Thursday noon till midnight under the jurisdictions of four police stations, namely BKC, Andheri, Meghwadi, and Jogeshwari.

Mumbai traffic police said that a few roads in the BKC area will be closed, and vehicular movement will be diverted on some routes.

An order issued by the traffic police said, “A large number of people from Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra are expected to attend PM Modi’s programme on Thursday. Therefore, between 12.00 and 21.00 hours, entry of heavy vehicles on all roads in the area, including the Western Express Highway, shall be banned. However, ambulances, school buses and other buses have been exempted from this restriction.”

There shall be no entry to vehicles coming from the Western Express Highway (WEH), Dharavi and Bandra-Worli Sea Link via BKC family court towards Kurla and also no entry to vehicles coming from Saint Dnyaneshwar Road towards Kurla. There shall be no entry to vehicles coming from the Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace and Valmiki Nagar through BKC premises towards Chunabhatti and Kurla, it said. There shall be no entry to vehicles coming from Surve Junction and Razzak Junction through BKC premises towards Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link, it added.

No parking in BKC premises

There shall be ‘No Parking’ on any road in BKC premises.

Vehicles from WEH, Bandra-Worli Sea Link going via BKC premises towards Kurla shall take a road to MMRDA junction and proceed via Dharavi T Junction towards Kurla and Eastern Express Highway, the Mumbai traffic police said.

The traffic police have put in place alternative route arrangements. Vehicles proceeding from Saint Dnyaneshwar Nagar through BKC premises Income Tax junction shall proceed along Guru Nanak Hospital-Jagat Vidya Mandir Junction-Kala Nagar Junction and through Dharavi T junction towards Kurla. Vehicles going to Kurla from Kherwadi area via BKC Premises shall take a U-turn from Valimiki Nagar and proceed via Government Colony-Kala Nagar Junction-Dharavi T junction towards Kurla.

The PM is also scheduled to visit Karnataka today and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth Rs 10,800 crores in the state, the Prime Minister’s Office said. He will visit the districts Yadgiri and Kalaburagi. He will be in Karnataka from 12PM-5 PM, following which he will be in Mumbai.