Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in Delhi, Gurugram, four flights diverted

Heavy rains lashed Delhi and Gurugram on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging in many parts of the city.

Written by India News Desk
Heavy rains led to severe waterlogging in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Image: Twitter)

Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital and Gurugram on Tuesday afternoon causing severe waterlogging and leading to traffic woes for the commuters.

Four flights were also diverted from Delhi Airport to Lucknow and Amritsar due to bad weather, PTI reported.

Parts of Noida also received light rainfall, however, the overall weather remained hot and humid.

Meanwhile, many users took to social media to share photos and videos of waterlogged roads in Gurugram even after just a “brief spell”.

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain or thundershowers for tomorrow as well. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

“Intensity may increase by tomorrow and entire Delhi may get good rain,” Mahesh Palawat, vice president Meteorology and climate change said in a tweet.

Delhi

First published on: 04-07-2023 at 17:18 IST

