Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in parts of Delhi-NCR, schools in Noida shut

Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall early morning on Wednesday, leading to waterlogging in several areas of the city. The vehicular traffic was also affected during the peak office hours.

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of the national capital. Visuals from Shantipath. pic.twitter.com/3uosfVnTa9 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

Along with Delhi, parts of Noida and Ghaziabad were also hit by rain during the early hours of Wednesday. The schools have also been in Noida for today.

#WATCH | UP: Noida wakes up to rain lashing parts of the city



(Visuals from Noida Sector 20) pic.twitter.com/MMBJ7ExuAa — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 26, 2023

#WATCH | UP: Noida wakes up to rain lashing parts of the city



(Visuals from Noida Sector 20) pic.twitter.com/MMBJ7ExuAa — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 26, 2023

Visuals video showed dense clouds over the NCR.

VIDEO | Heavy rainfall lashes Delhi-NCR. pic.twitter.com/SFG7zg4efN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 26, 2023

The continuous spell of rain raised the water level of the Hindon river, inundating several houses and roads in Greater Noida.

Several people took to the social media platforms to share their woes due to heavily waterlogged streets and long traffic queues.

Yamuna below danger mark

Meanwhile, the Yamuna in the national capital was flowing just a few centimetres below the danger mark.

At 10.00 pm on Tuesday, the Yamuna water level near the old Yamuna Bridge was recorded at 205.24 metres against the danger mark of 205.33 metres. It was 205.32 metres at 7:00 pm.