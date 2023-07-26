scorecardresearch
Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in parts of Delhi-NCR, schools in Noida shut

Delhi-NCR received heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning, accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning. Several areas witnessed heavy waterlogging, while schools in Noida were ordered to remain shut for the day.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in parts of Delhi, Noida
Along with Delhi, parts of Noida and Ghaziabad were also hit by rain during the early hours of Wednesday. (Image: ANI)

Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall early morning on Wednesday, leading to waterlogging in several areas of the city. The vehicular traffic was also affected during the peak office hours.

Along with Delhi, parts of Noida and Ghaziabad were also hit by rain during the early hours of Wednesday. The schools have also been in Noida for today.

Visuals video showed dense clouds over the NCR.

The continuous spell of rain raised the water level of the Hindon river, inundating several houses and roads in Greater Noida.

Several people took to the social media platforms to share their woes due to heavily waterlogged streets and long traffic queues.

Yamuna below danger mark

Meanwhile, the Yamuna in the national capital was flowing just a few centimetres below the danger mark.

At 10.00 pm on Tuesday, the Yamuna water level near the old Yamuna Bridge was recorded at 205.24 metres against the danger mark of 205.33 metres. It was 205.32 metres at 7:00 pm.

Delhi

First published on: 26-07-2023 at 09:33 IST

