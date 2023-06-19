Heavy rains lashes Chennai, IMD predicts heatwave conditions in Uttar Pradesh, other places – Details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (June 19) issued a warning and predicted intense heatwave conditions in many states. Most parts of eastern India, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, have been reeling under sweltering heat for the last few days, with temperatures soaring up to 44 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, the weather department in its forecast also said that conditions are becoming favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over some more parts of south Peninsular and East India and adjoining areas during the next 2-3 days.

Many parts of the country have been witnessing erratic weather patterns. Extreme weather conditions are being reported in many parts of the country – rainfall fury and flooding in parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat, while parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are reeling under extreme heatwave conditions.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states

Speaking of rainfall predictions in the national capital, IMD forecasted generally cloudy skies with light rain or thundershowers. On Monday, parts of Delhi and nearby regions received rainfall, bringing respite from the scorching heat. The national capital also received light rainfall in the wee hours of Monday leading to muggy weather conditions.

According to the IMD’s prediction, extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Northeast India during the next two days. As an aftereffect of Cyclone Biparjoy, several parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat will also receive rainfall for the next few days. Various parts of Gujarat, including Saurashtra region, are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next two days, IMD said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely at isolated places in north Bengal and heavy rains at one or two places over Kalimpong and Darjeeling districts in the next 24 hours. The Met Office said that the rainfall intensity will come down in the region from June 23. IMD also informed that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 19th -21st and Assam & Meghalaya on 19 th & 20th June.

Additionally, parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms & lightning during the next 5 days, while southern India is likely to experience light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning during the next 5 days.

IMD predicts heatwave conditions in these states

The Met Office said that severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in parts of eastern India and urged people to take appropriate safety measures to protect themselves from the intense heat, adding that the heatwave conditions are likely to abate gradually from June 20.

According to IMD’s latest weather bulletin, fall by 3-5°C in maximum temperatures is very likely over Madhya Pradesh and East India during the next 5 days, while parts of East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana are likely to reel under heatwave conditions for two more days. The IMD also issued an orange alert for Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Ambedkar Nagar and Ballia.

On Sunday, the Met Office informed that the maximum temperatures over parts of Odisha, west Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and UP were recorded in the range of 42-44 degrees.