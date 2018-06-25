Heavy rains lash West Bengal; at least 6 killed in lightning strike and thunderstorm

The monsoon has now officially arrived in the state. (ANI)

At least 6 people lost their lives in the lightning strike, thunderstorm and rains that lashed West Bengal today, a state disaster management official has said. As per an official, a seven-year-old boy lost his life in Purulia’s Bhomragora village and two more lost their lives in Rajendrapur of Basirhat II block and Keutepara in North 24 Parganas district due to lightning strikes. Among others who lost their lives include a woman from Basanti block of Charpara village and a man from Uttar Chandanpiri village of South 24 Parganas district. An 18-year old youngster was drowned in Sutunga river in Cooch Behar district during the rains, the official added. One person was also reported to be injured at the Kolkata Airport. As per reports, the state may continue to see rain for the next couple of days. Kolkata has seen heavy rains since morning. It is because of the development of a depression in Gangetic Bengal. The monsoon has now officially arrived in the state. Apart from Gangetic planes, North Bengal is also getting rainfall.

Apart from Kolkata, its adjoining areas have also witnessed heavy rainfall since morning. With reports of waterlogging in some parts of the city, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation is trying to address the problem by ensuring that all the pumps in pumping stations are working fine.

Authorities are also facing a tough time from high tide in Hoogly river as it may lead to water logging in low lying areas. City’s normal traffic has been affected due to water logging in some parts of the city. Apart from traffic railways have also been hit with a number of trains are also running late earlier today.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the Southwest Monsoon raised momentum, bringing heavy showers leading to the death of three lives in the city and Thane, officials said. Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and Thane district throughout last night leading to waterlogging and slow movement of trains. Two persons lost their lives when a tree fell on them in south Mumbai, an official from the disaster management unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

In another incident, a 13-year-old boy was killed, his parents injured after a wall collapsed on their house in Ambernath taluka of Thane.