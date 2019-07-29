Heavy rains lash Nashik, water released into rivers from dams

In the same period, Trimbakeshwar got 100mm rainfall, Surguna 75mm and Peint 68.2mm, an official from the district collectorate said.

The Maharashtra Irrigation department released 1,000 cubic foot per second (cusec) water from Gangapur Dam into the Godavari river on Monday afternoon due to heavy rains over the past five days, an official said. The dam is 79 per cent full and people residing in colonies along the banks of the river were alerted in advance before the release, an executive engineer of the department said.

Water was also released from Darna Dam into the Darna river in Igatpuri tehsil as the area received 226 millimetres of rain in the past 24 hours, he informed. In the same period, Trimbakeshwar got 100mm rainfall, Surguna 75mm and Peint 68.2mm, an official from the district collectorate said.

A water cut enforced since June 30 was lifted on Monday across Nashik Municipal Corporation limits, the official said. The region’s 24 dams, comprising seven major and 17 medium reservoirs, have 41 per cent water as on date, he said.