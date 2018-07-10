Heavy rains lash Kerala after lull, waterlogging, damage reported

One of the worst affected districts, Idukki, witnessed widespread incidents of landslides and crop loss.

With the South West monsoon becoming active after a lull,heavy rains lashed Kerala today, resulting in widespread water-logging and damage.

One of the worst affected districts, Idukki, witnessed widespread incidents of landslides and crop loss.

The Idukki District Collector requested people in the high ranges to avoid night journeys as there was a possibility of landslides and has declared a holiday tomorrow for all

educational institutions, excluding professional colleges.

Vehicular movement was disrupted in Adimaly in the district after a mudslide in the area yesterday.

The water level in the Idukki dam rose to 2354 feet today against 2315 feet on the same day last year, officials said.

Incidents of landslide, water-logging and damage of properties was also reported in parts of Wayanad and high ranges of Kozhikode.

Low-lying areas of Ernakulam district, which have witnessed heavy rains since yesterday, were waterlogged.

In Kozhikode district, people were stranded in interior areas and efforts were on shift them to relief camps. Many trees were uprooted and fell on rail tracks in some areas,

official sources said.

Three people, including a boy, suffered minor injuries when rock and mud from a cliff at Varkala in the district fell on them in the rains.

Water levels in many reservoirs reached its maximum capacity and were likely to be opened in the next few hours, authorities said.

Vythiri in Wayanad district received the maximum rainfall (17 cm) till this noon, followed by Piravom in Ernakulam district (15 cm) and Nilambur in Malappuram district (11 cm),

an Indian Meterological Department report said.

The IMD has forecast widespread rains in most districts of the state and in Lakshadweep for the next four days.

Heavy rain was likely in many areas of the state till tomorrow, it said.

Thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds, was likely to

affect Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Palakkad

districts, it said.

Fishermen have been warned against venturing out to sea in the next 24 hours.

“Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over Southwest, Central and North Arabian sea. Strong winds from the westerly direction,with speeds occasionally reaching 35-45

kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely along and off Kerala coast and over Lakshadweep area,” the report added. PTI