Heavy rains lash Jammu; provides respite to people from scorching heat

Heavy rains today lashed Jammu, providing respite to the people from the scorching heat. The mercury was on the rise in the City of Temples since Thursday last. However, residents of the city today woke up to heavy rains which lashed the city for over an hour from 7:15 AM.

A spokesman of the MET department said Jammu recorded 94.8 MM of rains till 8:30 AM and the minimum temperature dropped by over six notches to settle at 22.7 degrees Celsius. The city had recorded a high of 38.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 28.8 degrees Celsius yesterday, which was 2.3 and 3.1 notches above average, respectively.

The MET office has predicted wet weather for the next five days with scattered to fairly widespread rains and thunder showers.