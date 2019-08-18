Heavy rains lash Himachal Pradesh; schools, colleges to remain shut on Monday

A road is blocked after a wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Shimla. (Photo: PTI)

Himachal Pradesh rains: Heavy to extremely heavy rains in the state of Himachal Pradesh have forced all educational institutions in Shimla and Kullu to remain closed on Monday. As the heavy rains continue to lash the state, all schools, colleges, universities, ITIs, polytechnics and anganwari centres on orders by the Shimla and Chamba district magistrates are set to remain shut for the safety of students.

Amit Kashyap, the Shimla Deputy Commissioner cum District Magistrate, has reportedly passed an order saying, “In view of heavy rains, blockages and damage caused to roads, it has become necessary to order the closure of all the educational institutions in Shimla district on August 19 for the safety of students.”

Office of the District Magistrate, Kullu: Due to heavy rains & incidents of landslides in the region, all private & government educational institutions in the district will remain closed on 19 August. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/4P8NOcXV57 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2019

Ashish Chauhan, the Uttarkashi District Magistrate, in view of forecast of heavy rainfall has declared holiday for all the Government schools & Anganwadis of Uttarkashi on August 19. Meanwhile, the Uttarkashi-Dehradun highway has been closed due to landslide in the area.

Office of the District Magistrate, Shimla: In view of heavy rains in the district, it has become necessary to order closure of all educational institutions in Shimla district on 19 August. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/hVJcwbcihI — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2019

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places, especially in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Dehradun, Pauri and Nainital districts of Uttarakhand during next 24 hours, as per IMD.