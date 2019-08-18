Heavy rains lash Himachal Pradesh; schools, colleges to remain shut on Monday

As the heavy rains continue to lash the state, all schools, colleges, universities, ITIs, polytechnics and anganwari centres on orders by the Shimla and Chamba district magistrates are set to remain shut for the safety of students.

Himachal Pradesh rains: Heavy to extremely heavy rains in the state of Himachal Pradesh have forced all educational institutions in Shimla and Kullu to remain closed on Monday. As the heavy rains continue to lash the state, all schools, colleges, universities, ITIs, polytechnics and anganwari centres on orders by the Shimla and Chamba district magistrates are set to remain shut for the safety of students.

Amit Kashyap, the Shimla Deputy Commissioner cum District Magistrate, has reportedly passed an order saying, “In view of heavy rains, blockages and damage caused to roads, it has become necessary to order the closure of all the educational institutions in Shimla district on August 19 for the safety of students.”

Ashish Chauhan, the Uttarkashi District Magistrate, in view of forecast of heavy rainfall has declared holiday for all the Government schools & Anganwadis of Uttarkashi on August 19. Meanwhile, the Uttarkashi-Dehradun highway has been closed due to landslide in the area.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places, especially in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Dehradun, Pauri and Nainital districts of Uttarakhand during next 24 hours, as per IMD.

