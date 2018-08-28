Heavy rains lash Gurugram and parts of Delhi, waterlogging in many areas, traffic hit

The traffic movement on the Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai highway was severely hit due to waterlogging. (Representative image: Reuters)

Gurugram witnessed huge traffic jams after heavy rains hit the millenium city on Tuesday paralysing normal life. Light rains started at around 2 a.m., but it gained momentum by 4 a.m. and between 6 to 8 a.m., it turned into heavy downpour, A.R.S. Sangwan, Deputy Director National Capital Region, told IANS. After four hours of continuous, almost incessant rainfall, multiple parts of Gurgaon remained waterlogged this morning. Traffic congestion was reported across the city. Several schools chose to remain closed. The traffic movement on the Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai highway was severely hit due to waterlogging, Assistant Commissioner of Police Heera Singh told IANS. “Our team is trying to make the traffic movement smoother,” Singh added.

Rush hour traffic was thrown out of gear in Gurgaon as morning commuters got stuck in traffic snarls, including an over five-kilometer jam on a road between Hero Honda Chowk and Khirki Daula Toll Plaza.

Heavy rains were recorded in central and eastern parts of Delhi with waterlogging and traffic congestion being reported from areas such as Mayur Vihar, Palam, Duala Kuan, Bhairon Enclave in Punjabi Bagh, Moti Nagar flyover and between Mundka and Rajdhani Park.

Several residents of the millenium city took to social media to share their experiences and posted photos of waterlogging and jams.

Gold Souk/Fortis Hospital road was among the worst affected areas in Gurgaon, with pedestrians having to wade through knee deep water, & commuters taking over an hour to cross the stretch. One carriageway had to be completely closed to traffic due to waterlogging, reported Indian Express. Officials said vehicular movement was also affected at IIFCO Chowk, Signature Tower, Mahavir Chowk, Rajeev Chowk, Sikanderpur, Old Gurgaon, Huda City Centre and Sohna road in the city.

Venice of India.. Our #Gurugram office distance :15min

Time taken: 2 Hr

Office-goers in Delhi, too, faced a lot of inconvenience due to traffic disruptions with most opting to use the Delhi Metro rail’s services, which were delayed due to over-crowding. Classes in several colleges here were also cancelled.

A little rain and #Gurugram comes to a halt in knee deep waters. Nothing works, be it #MCG or #GMDA , simply lax administration. Biggest problem: they don’t think they’re answerable to public. #VoiceAgainst0Accountability pic.twitter.com/aLu25ynrzJ — Rajiv Singal (@rajivsingal) August 28, 2018

Visuals from Hero Honda Chowk showed streets waterlogged. With rains in some parts of the national capital on Tuesday morning, the minimum temperature settled at 26 degrees Celsius, the season’s average. The Met Office predicted few spells of rains and thundershower to occur during the day.

“There will be a generally cloudy sky during the day with moderate rainfall and thundershower likely to occur,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. The Palam observatory recorded 101 mm rainfall, Lodhi 22.2 mm, Safdarjung 49.6 mm and Ridge 6.8 mm, the department said.

Waterlogging was also reported from Devli, Vayusenabad, Sangam Vihar, at GTK towards Mahendra Park, Inderlok Chowk towards Zakhira near underpass, Rao Tula Ram Marg, on Rama Road and at the roundabout between Windsor place and Dr Rajendra Prasad Road.