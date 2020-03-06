Heavy rains in Delhi, commuters grapple with traffic jams, waterlogging

The frequency of rains is likely to reduce on Saturday.

Rains lashed the national capital all through the day on Friday, affecting traffic movement with visibility dropping considerably in the afternoon due to dense clouds. Some parts also witnessed heavy rains along with thunderstorms. Kuldeep Srivatava, head of the regional weather forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department, said the national capital has been receiving spells of rains since March 4 due to a western disturbance.

The frequency of rains is likely to reduce on Saturday, he said. Western disturbances are storms that originate in the Mediterranean and bring rains over the hills and north Indian plains. The IMD said the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for Delhi, recorded 20.4 mm rainfall till 8:30 am.

The weather station at Palam gauged 15.3 mm rainfall, Lodhi Road recorded 20.6 mm, Ayanagar 19.1 mm and Ridge 18.6 mm, it added. The rains led to waterlogging in several areas, which affected traffic movement in the morning hours.

Traffic congestion was reported from several areas as vehicles moved bumper to bumper. Rains over the last two days have brought the mercury down. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius on Friday morning. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 22 degrees Celsius. Rains and strong winds have improved the city’s air quality. At 9:45 am, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi stood at 69, which falls in the satisfactory category.