Heavy rains continue to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh, with Paonta Sahib of Sirmaur district receiving the highest rainfall during the last 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said. MeT Director Manmohan Singh said that monsoon was normal as rainfall occurred at many places over the state during the last 24 hours.

As per the data provided by the MeT department, Paonta Sahib received the highest rains at 202 mm, followed by Nahan-109 mm, Palampur-89 mm, Una-87 mm, Jogindernagar-62 mm, Bangana-45 mm, Jhandutta-40 mm, Sarkaghat-35 mm, Baijnath-33 mm, Renuka-26 mm.Berthin-24 mm, Rajgarh-22 mm, Nagrota Suriyan-19 mm, Kahu-18 mm, Bharari and Mandi-16 mm each, Saloni and Pandoh-15 mm each and both Naina Devi and Bilaspur received 14 mm rains during the last 24 hours.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Chamba at 32.7 degrees Celsius whereas the lowest temperature was recorded in Keylong at 13.4 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has forecast that rains and thunderstorms are likely to occur at most places in the state tomorrow with heavy to very rains at isolated places.

Light to moderate rains are likely to occur at most places with heavy rains at isolated places on July 13, he said, adding that thereafter precipitation is likely to decrease as rains may take place at many places on July 14 and at scattered places on July 15.