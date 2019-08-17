Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Rajasthan

Kota: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla rides on a tractor as he visits the flood-affected areas after heavy rains, in Kota, Rajasthan, Friday, Aug 16, 2019. (PTI Photo)



Heavy rainfall lashed some parts of Rajasthan on Friday, with Mount Abu recording a maximum of 137 mm rains. Ajmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Vanasthali, Bhilwara and Sikar received 104.5 mm, 88.2, 79, 42.1,41 and 37.4 mm rainfall, while many other areas recorded below 37 mm rains during this period, according to the MeT Department.

On Friday, there was flood-like situation in Kota and nearby areas due to heavy rains, which is under control now, an official said.

“Hundred people were shifted to safer places in Kota. The Army column was deployed in the city yesterday, but it was withdrawn today. There are no heavy rains since last night in the region,” Kota collector Muktanand Agrawal said.

The MeT Department has issued warning for extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in eastern parts and heavy rainfall at isolated places in the western parts of the state.

On Friday, five people were killed in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours in the state, which was lashed by incessant rainfall, creating a flood-like situation in Hadauti region of the state, an official said.