Heavy rainfall lash Himachal Pradesh, Tirupati; mercury dips

Widespread rains lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh bringing down the mercury by a few notches even as stormy conditions subsided. The local MeT office has predicted rain and thundershowers at few places in lower and mid hills and rain or snow in higher hills over the next six days from tomorrow. The lower hills of Himachal were lashed by moderate to heavy rains and Nadaun was wettest in the state with 70 mm rain while Gaggal and Palampur recorded 46 mm and 42 mm rain respectively, followed by Dalhousie 33 mm, Bijahi 31 mm, Jogindernagar 26 mm, Kasauli 23 mm, Dharampur 22 mm, Gohar and Naina Devi 20 mm, Dharamshala 19 mm, Manali and Nahan 18 mm. Una was the hottest during the day with a high of 37.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Sundernagar 29.8, Solan and Nahan 28.0, Dharamsala 26.4, Palampur 26.1 degree, Shimla 23.9, Bhuntar 21.6, Manali 17.0, Kalpa 12.0 and Keylong 10.9 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures dropped to 4.0, 4.4 and 4.6 degrees Celsius respectively at Keylong, Manali and Kalpa while Bhuntar recorded a low of 11.8 degrees, followed by Shimla 12.1 degrees, Solan and Sundernagar 12.6 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rain accompanied by lightning and gale lashed Tirupati and the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara near here late in the evening,today. Several areas in Tirupati plunged into darkness as the electricity department cut off the power supply as a precautionary measure, sources said. However, power supply was not affected on the Tirumala hills. The downpour brought respite to residents from the scorching heat. The temperature plummeted to 27 degree celsius in Tirupati and surrounding areas, which have been experiencing temperatures between 40-42 degree celsius since April 30.