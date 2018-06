Heavy rain lashes Mumbai; streets water-logged, trains run late – Top developments

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it had taken precautionary measures, but there were reports of water-logging in Dadar, Parel, Cuffe Parade, Bandra, Borivali and Andheri. (PTI)

Heavy rain lashed the city last night and today, leaving several areas waterlogged and delaying local trains. While the city received pre-monsoon showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said monsoon has reached the Konkan coast. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it had taken precautionary measures, but there were reports of water-logging in Dadar, Parel, Cuffe Parade, Bandra, Borivali and Andheri. The civic body however claimed it received no complaints of water-logging. In view of the heavy rain warning over the week-end, municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta held a meeting with top officials of the MCGM and IMD and issued necessary instructions, the BMC release said.

Though there was no water on the tracks, suburban train services ran late by 10 to 15 minutes. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea and tourists have been asked to stay away from coastal areas, said an IMD official here. Issuing an advisory, Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai said, “As rainfall activity is likely to enhance from 8th June with further increase on 9th June, people are advised to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period and also watch for weather.” The BMC said it was gearing up to deal with any eventuality in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall.

“Leaves of all the senior officials, including Deputy Municipal commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and heads of departments have been cancelled,” the BMC statement said. Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be stationed at Parel, Mankhurd (for assistance in eastern suburbs) and Andheri Sports Complex (for western suburbs).

Navy personnel will be deployed in Colaba, Worli, Ghatkopar, Trombay and Malad for flood rescue. Six Flood Rescue Teams of Mumbai Fire Brigade will be posted at the Regional Command Centres. Education officers in all 24 wards have been asked to keep schools which can be used as shelters for stranded people open round-the-clock. As per the IMD forecast, there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall in the Konkan districts of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar on June 9, 10 and 11.