Delhi and the adjoining national capital region (NCR) experienced heavy rainfall over the weekend, leading to widespread flooding and loss of lives. More high intensity showers are in store for the city this week, with the weather office issuing a yellow alert for Monday.

A 30-year-old woman died in north Delhi’s Subzi Mandi of a wall collapse while an auto rickshaw driver died in Rohini after a tree fell on his vehicle following heavy rain in the national capital on Sunday, PTI reported.

Five other people were injured in separate incidents, police said, all caused by the record-breaking downpour the city.

Image: PTI

Delhi rains smash past record

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded a staggering 153 mm of rain in a 24-hour period, ending at 8.30 am on Sunday – the highest rainfall in a single day in July since 1982.

The downpour resulted in numerous areas of the city being submerged under water. Lajpat Nagar-1, Som Bazar, Najafgarh, Mayur Vihar Phase-3, Okhla Marg, and Model Town were among the severely affected regions, where waterlogging brought daily life to a standstill.

#WATCH | Waterlogging and traffic jam in Delhi's ITO, after incessant rainfall pic.twitter.com/EY87pGf3fR — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

Infrastructure was significantly impacted by the heavy rainfall. In Rohini Sector-24, a large portion of a road caved in, further disrupting traffic flow and causing inconvenience to residents in the area.

#WATCH | A large portion of road caved in Delhi's Rohini area after heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/ujoa37YtjU — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

Flood alert in Delhi

The Delhi government issued a flood warning on Sunday after Haryana released over one lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund barrage into the Yamuna river, prompting concerns of further flooding. The water level in the Yamuna is expected to exceed the danger mark of 205.33 meters by Tuesday.

#WATCH | Delhi: Water level rises in Yamuna river, following heavy rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/4qKTJwgMjP — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

Authorities have instructed relevant departments to remain vigilant and take necessary action in vulnerable areas. Quick response teams have been deployed to raise awareness and caution individuals residing near river embankments about the potential dangers.

Schools shut, WFH advised in Gurugram

In light of the severe weather conditions and the need to ensure the safety of students, the authorities have taken the decision to close schools in Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida on Monday. Likewise, schools in Ghaziabad and Faridabad will remain shut for the day.

Gurugram district administration issues an advisory stating "All corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to Work from Home tomorrow i.e. on the 10th of July so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair/restoration of… pic.twitter.com/RPGfz7RRGB — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

The Gurugram administration also issued a work-from-home (WFH) advisory to corporate and private offices in view of very heavy rainfall in the district on Sunday. Gurugram recorded 150 mm of rain between 6 am and 11 pm on Sunday which caused several parts of the city to be inundated.