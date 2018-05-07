Heavy rain and thunderstorm alert! Check Delhi Police’s advisory for city commuters

The Delhi Traffic Police’s advisory said it had alerted forces on the field to be on the alert and to ensure that obstacles such as fallen trees were removed. (AP)

Commuters must check weather conditions and then travel, the Delhi Traffic Police said today, following a warning from the meteorological department about heavy rain and thunderstorm in the city. The Delhi Traffic Police’s advisory said it had alerted forces on the field to be on the alert and to ensure that obstacles such as fallen trees were removed. It advised commuters not to travel during a storm. Those who stopped their vehicles on the road in the event of a storm or rain were asked to keep away from overhead electrical wires, tinned roofs, trees, etc.

The commuters were advised to take shelter under concrete structures. Drivers were asked to use dippers or parking lights while driving. The advisory said commuters should “keep themselves updated about weather conditions and plan their journey accordingly”.

According to the India Meteorological Department, thunderstorms and gusty winds were likely to occur at isolated places over Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and western Uttar Pradesh today and tomorrow. At least 124 people were killed and more than 300 others injured in five states in dust storms, thunderstorms and lightnings last week.