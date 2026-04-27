A relentless heatwave has gripped North India, with Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan sizzling under extreme temperatures for days. While the forecast offered no relief for the longest time, a glimmer of hope has finally arrived.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a western disturbance will affect parts of north and western India from April 28. This system is expected to bring thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds, giving people some relief from the ongoing heatwave.

Which areas will see rainfall?

Light rain is likely in some places, along with winds of 30–40 kmph on April 28, which may increase to 40–50 kmph on April 29, the weather department said. Thunderstorm activity could continue until at least May 2. As a result, temperatures are expected to drop by around 3–5 degrees Celsius, it added.

However, heatwave conditions will continue in some areas until April 27, and nights will remain warm in parts of the plains.

Why will North India see respite from the heatwave? Reason decoded

The IMD said this western disturbance will mainly impact northwest India, increasing cloud cover and rainfall in the region. Some parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh may remain dry at first, but weather activity is expected to pick up later.

As clouds and rain increase after April 28, the heatwave is expected to ease. Thunderstorms are likely across both eastern and western Uttar Pradesh and nearby areas of north India till May 2.

Current temperature in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, UP

In Uttar Pradesh, several places recorded temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius, with Banda and Prayagraj among the hottest. Lucknow also saw temperatures touch 43 degrees Celsius, which is above normal.

Rajasthan also remained extremely hot, with Barmer and Jaisalmer recording around 46 degrees Celsius, and many other cities crossing 44 degrees. The IMD said such heatwave conditions may continue for the next couple of days before the weather starts to improve.