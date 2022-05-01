India just witnessed the hottest April on record! The weather department says that the country has not seen this kind of heatwave in the last 122 years! This is what the scientists have been warning us about. The extreme weather conditions. The month of May also doesn’t bring any respite for the larger part of the country. The monthly forecast by the IMD suggests that barring the southern region, rest of the country would see high temperature with very warm nights. The ongoing heatwave has pushed the power demand across most of the North Indian cities. However, due to the coal shortage there is a significant deficit in the supply by the power discoms.

Watch this space as FE Online brings you weather forecast in your city as well as latest update of coal shortage and the power crisis