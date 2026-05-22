India accounted for 98 of the world’s 100 hottest cities on Friday (May 22), pinpointing the scale of the intense heatwave currently sweeping across large parts of the country. According to data released by air quality and weather tracker AQI.in, Indian cities overwhelmingly dominated the global top-100 hottest locations list as temperatures soared across north, central and eastern India under prolonged dry and scorching weather conditions.
The rankings highlighted the extraordinary geographical spread of the ongoing heatwave, with extreme temperatures being recorded simultaneously across multiple states.
Live Ranking — 22 May 2026
World’s 100 Hottest Cities 2026
Real-time temperature data · Source: AQI.in · 98 of 100 cities are in India
44°C
Peak Temp
98
Indian Cities
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Most Cities
100
Cities Tracked
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Showing 100 cities
#
City
Temp
Condition
1
Nagpur
Maharashtra, India
44°C
Mist
2
Raipur
Chhattisgarh, India
44°C
Sunny
3
Chandrapur
Maharashtra, India
44°C
Sunny
4
Moradabad
Uttar Pradesh, India
44°C
Sunny
5
Akbarpur
Uttar Pradesh, India
44°C
Sunny
6
Siddharthnagar
Uttar Pradesh, India
44°C
Sunny
7
Bhilai
Chhattisgarh, India
44°C
Sunny
8
Etawah
Uttar Pradesh, India
44°C
Sunny
9
Budaun
Uttar Pradesh, India
44°C
Sunny
10
Banda
Uttar Pradesh, India
44°C
Sunny
11
Firozabad
Uttar Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
12
Bharatpur
Rajasthan, India
43°C
Sunny
13
Hathras
Uttar Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
14
Mainpuri
Uttar Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
15
Prayagraj
Uttar Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
16
Rudrapur
Uttarakhand, India
43°C
Sunny
17
Sitapur
Uttar Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
18
Ghazipur
Uttar Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
19
Mathura
Uttar Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
20
Agra
Uttar Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
21
Rampur
Uttar Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
22
Siwan
Bihar, India
43°C
Sunny
23
Durg
Chhattisgarh, India
43°C
Sunny
24
Bareilly
Uttar Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
25
Gwalior
Madhya Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
26
Khammam
Telangana, India
43°C
Sunny
27
Mahasamund
Chhattisgarh, India
43°C
Sunny
28
Buxar
Bihar, India
43°C
Sunny
29
Shahjahanpur
Uttar Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
30
Jind
Haryana, India
43°C
Sunny
31
Karnal
Haryana, India
43°C
Sunny
32
Etah
Uttar Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
33
Panipat
Haryana, India
43°C
Sunny
34
Dhanbad
Jharkhand, India
43°C
Clear
35
Bijnor
Uttar Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
36
Sri Ganganagar
Rajasthan, India
43°C
Sunny
37
Suryapet
Telangana, India
43°C
Sunny
38
Auraiya
Uttar Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
39
Jaunpur
Uttar Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
40
Aligarh
Uttar Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
41
Sambhal
Uttar Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
42
Azamgarh
Uttar Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
43
Khartoum
Khartoum, Sudan
43°C
Sunny
44
Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
45
Pilibhit
Uttar Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
46
Balrampur
Uttar Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
47
Muzaffarnagar
Uttar Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
48
Bahraich
Uttar Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
49
Shamli
Uttar Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
50
Amroha
Uttar Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
51
Fatehpur
Uttar Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
52
Bhiwani
Haryana, India
43°C
Sunny
53
Charkhi Dadri
Haryana, India
43°C
Sunny
54
Ayodhya
Uttar Pradesh, India
43°C
Sunny
55
Bilaspur
Chhattisgarh, India
43°C
Sunny
56
Karimnagar
Telangana, India
43°C
Sunny
57
Jagtial
Telangana, India
43°C
Sunny
58
Jaisalmer
Rajasthan, India
42°C
Sunny
59
Nalgonda
Telangana, India
42°C
Sunny
60
Warangal
Telangana, India
42°C
Sunny
61
Adilabad
Telangana, India
42°C
Sunny
62
Begusarai
Bihar, India
42°C
Clear
63
Ghaziabad
Uttar Pradesh, India
42°C
Mist
64
Gautam Buddha Nagar
Uttar Pradesh, India
42°C
Mist
65
Mirzapur
Uttar Pradesh, India
42°C
Sunny
66
Sonipat
Haryana, India
42°C
Mist
67
Baghpat
Uttar Pradesh, India
42°C
Mist
68
Al Ayn
Abu Zaby, UAE
42°C
Sunny
69
New Delhi
Delhi, India
42°C
Mist
70
Noida
Uttar Pradesh, India
42°C
Mist
71
Al Ain
Abu Dhabi, UAE
42°C
Sunny
72
Palwal
Haryana, India
42°C
Mist
73
Motihari
Bihar, India
42°C
Sunny
74
Hisar
Haryana, India
42°C
Sunny
75
Bulandshahr
Uttar Pradesh, India
42°C
Mist
76
Gurgaon
Haryana, India
42°C
Mist
77
Meerut
Uttar Pradesh, India
42°C
Mist
78
Kulti
West Bengal, India
42°C
Clear
79
Bikaner
Rajasthan, India
42°C
Sunny
80
Baran
Rajasthan, India
42°C
Sunny
81
Bhagalpur
Bihar, India
42°C
Clear
82
Kota
Rajasthan, India
42°C
Sunny
83
Kaithal
Haryana, India
42°C
Partly Cloudy
84
Faridkot
Punjab, India
42°C
Partly Cloudy
85
Kurukshetra
Haryana, India
42°C
Sunny
86
Asansol
West Bengal, India
42°C
Clear
87
Rewa
Madhya Pradesh, India
42°C
Sunny
88
Munger
Bihar, India
42°C
Clear
89
Fatehabad
Haryana, India
42°C
Sunny
90
Sambhal (2)
Uttar Pradesh, India
42°C
Sunny
91
Chhatarpur
Madhya Pradesh, India
41°C
Sunny
92
Alwar
Rajasthan, India
41°C
Sunny
93
Rohtak
Haryana, India
41°C
Mist
94
Barabanki
Uttar Pradesh, India
41°C
Sunny
95
Farrukhabad
Uttar Pradesh, India
41°C
Sunny
96
Hardoi
Uttar Pradesh, India
41°C
Sunny
97
Churu
Rajasthan, India
41°C
Sunny
98
Jhunjhunu
Rajasthan, India
41°C
Sunny
99
Kanpur
Uttar Pradesh, India
41°C
Mist
100
Saharanpur
Uttar Pradesh, India
41°C
Mist
No cities found
Source: AQI.in · Data as of 22 May 2026 · All temperatures in Celsius
At the time of filing this article, Nagpur in Maharashtra emerged as the hottest city in the world on Friday, recording a blistering 44°C.
Raipur in Chhattisgarh also touched 44°C, while Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh recorded 43°C. Several other cities across Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar witnessed temperatures ranging between 42°C and 44°C.
More than 90 Indian cities featured in the global top-100 heat rankings were from Uttar Pradesh alone, including Prayagraj, Banda, Ayodhya, Bareilly and Jhansi.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already warned that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue across northwest and central India over the next few days. Red and orange alerts have been issued in several states as temperatures continue to remain significantly above normal.
According to meteorologists, the extreme heat conditions are being driven by persistent dry northwesterly winds, clear skies, delayed pre-monsoon activity and the formation of a vast heat dome-like system over the Indo-Gangetic plains.
Heatwave stretches across multiple states
Currently, the ongoing heatwave corridor extends from Odisha and Chhattisgarh through Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra into Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and Delhi-NCR.
The national capital and nearby regions are also battling severe heat conditions, with temperatures expected to touch 45°C in the coming days.
Humidity levels in several affected cities remained critically low, worsening heat stress and increasing the risk of dehydration and heatstroke.
Hospitals and health authorities across several states have reported an increase in cases of dehydration, heat exhaustion and suspected heatstroke, especially among outdoor workers, elderly citizens and children.
Authorities have urged people to avoid direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated and minimise non-essential outdoor movement.
Meanwhile, India’s electricity demand has surged to higher levels as intense heatwaves continue to sweep across large parts of the country.
On May 21, India’s daytime peak electricity demand touched a record 270.82 gigawatts (GW), the highest ever recorded during summer months.
The Ministry of Power said power consumption has been breaking previous records continuously over the last four days as temperatures soar and dependence on cooling appliances rises sharply.