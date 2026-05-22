India accounted for 98 of the world’s 100 hottest cities on Friday (May 22), pinpointing the scale of the intense heatwave currently sweeping across large parts of the country. According to data released by air quality and weather tracker AQI.in, Indian cities overwhelmingly dominated the global top-100 hottest locations list as temperatures soared across north, central and eastern India under prolonged dry and scorching weather conditions.

The rankings highlighted the extraordinary geographical spread of the ongoing heatwave, with extreme temperatures being recorded simultaneously across multiple states.

Live Ranking — 22 May 2026 Live Ranking — 22 May 2026 World’s 100 Hottest Cities 2026 44°C Peak Temp 98 Indian Cities UP Most Cities 100 Cities Tracked 🔍 All Cities (100) India Only (98) Showing 100 cities # City Temp Condition 1 Nagpur Maharashtra, India 44°C Mist 2 Raipur Chhattisgarh, India 44°C Sunny 3 Chandrapur Maharashtra, India 44°C Sunny 4 Moradabad Uttar Pradesh, India 44°C Sunny 5 Akbarpur Uttar Pradesh, India 44°C Sunny 6 Siddharthnagar Uttar Pradesh, India 44°C Sunny 7 Bhilai Chhattisgarh, India 44°C Sunny 8 Etawah Uttar Pradesh, India 44°C Sunny 9 Budaun Uttar Pradesh, India 44°C Sunny 10 Banda Uttar Pradesh, India 44°C Sunny 11 Firozabad Uttar Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 12 Bharatpur Rajasthan, India 43°C Sunny 13 Hathras Uttar Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 14 Mainpuri Uttar Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 15 Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 16 Rudrapur Uttarakhand, India 43°C Sunny 17 Sitapur Uttar Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 18 Ghazipur Uttar Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 19 Mathura Uttar Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 20 Agra Uttar Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 21 Rampur Uttar Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 22 Siwan Bihar, India 43°C Sunny 23 Durg Chhattisgarh, India 43°C Sunny 24 Bareilly Uttar Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 25 Gwalior Madhya Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 26 Khammam Telangana, India 43°C Sunny 27 Mahasamund Chhattisgarh, India 43°C Sunny 28 Buxar Bihar, India 43°C Sunny 29 Shahjahanpur Uttar Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 30 Jind Haryana, India 43°C Sunny 31 Karnal Haryana, India 43°C Sunny 32 Etah Uttar Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 33 Panipat Haryana, India 43°C Sunny 34 Dhanbad Jharkhand, India 43°C Clear 35 Bijnor Uttar Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 36 Sri Ganganagar Rajasthan, India 43°C Sunny 37 Suryapet Telangana, India 43°C Sunny 38 Auraiya Uttar Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 39 Jaunpur Uttar Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 40 Aligarh Uttar Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 41 Sambhal Uttar Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 42 Azamgarh Uttar Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 43 Khartoum Khartoum, Sudan 43°C Sunny 44 Varanasi Uttar Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 45 Pilibhit Uttar Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 46 Balrampur Uttar Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 47 Muzaffarnagar Uttar Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 48 Bahraich Uttar Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 49 Shamli Uttar Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 50 Amroha Uttar Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 51 Fatehpur Uttar Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 52 Bhiwani Haryana, India 43°C Sunny 53 Charkhi Dadri Haryana, India 43°C Sunny 54 Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh, India 43°C Sunny 55 Bilaspur Chhattisgarh, India 43°C Sunny 56 Karimnagar Telangana, India 43°C Sunny 57 Jagtial Telangana, India 43°C Sunny 58 Jaisalmer Rajasthan, India 42°C Sunny 59 Nalgonda Telangana, India 42°C Sunny 60 Warangal Telangana, India 42°C Sunny 61 Adilabad Telangana, India 42°C Sunny 62 Begusarai Bihar, India 42°C Clear 63 Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh, India 42°C Mist 64 Gautam Buddha Nagar Uttar Pradesh, India 42°C Mist 65 Mirzapur Uttar Pradesh, India 42°C Sunny 66 Sonipat Haryana, India 42°C Mist 67 Baghpat Uttar Pradesh, India 42°C Mist 68 Al Ayn Abu Zaby, UAE 42°C Sunny 69 New Delhi Delhi, India 42°C Mist 70 Noida Uttar Pradesh, India 42°C Mist 71 Al Ain Abu Dhabi, UAE 42°C Sunny 72 Palwal Haryana, India 42°C Mist 73 Motihari Bihar, India 42°C Sunny 74 Hisar Haryana, India 42°C Sunny 75 Bulandshahr Uttar Pradesh, India 42°C Mist 76 Gurgaon Haryana, India 42°C Mist 77 Meerut Uttar Pradesh, India 42°C Mist 78 Kulti West Bengal, India 42°C Clear 79 Bikaner Rajasthan, India 42°C Sunny 80 Baran Rajasthan, India 42°C Sunny 81 Bhagalpur Bihar, India 42°C Clear 82 Kota Rajasthan, India 42°C Sunny 83 Kaithal Haryana, India 42°C Partly Cloudy 84 Faridkot Punjab, India 42°C Partly Cloudy 85 Kurukshetra Haryana, India 42°C Sunny 86 Asansol West Bengal, India 42°C Clear 87 Rewa Madhya Pradesh, India 42°C Sunny 88 Munger Bihar, India 42°C Clear 89 Fatehabad Haryana, India 42°C Sunny 90 Sambhal (2) Uttar Pradesh, India 42°C Sunny 91 Chhatarpur Madhya Pradesh, India 41°C Sunny 92 Alwar Rajasthan, India 41°C Sunny 93 Rohtak Haryana, India 41°C Mist 94 Barabanki Uttar Pradesh, India 41°C Sunny 95 Farrukhabad Uttar Pradesh, India 41°C Sunny 96 Hardoi Uttar Pradesh, India 41°C Sunny 97 Churu Rajasthan, India 41°C Sunny 98 Jhunjhunu Rajasthan, India 41°C Sunny 99 Kanpur Uttar Pradesh, India 41°C Mist 100 Saharanpur Uttar Pradesh, India 41°C Mist No cities found

Nagpur tops global list at 44°C

At the time of filing this article, Nagpur in Maharashtra emerged as the hottest city in the world on Friday, recording a blistering 44°C.

Raipur in Chhattisgarh also touched 44°C, while Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh recorded 43°C. Several other cities across Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar witnessed temperatures ranging between 42°C and 44°C.

More than 90 Indian cities featured in the global top-100 heat rankings were from Uttar Pradesh alone, including Prayagraj, Banda, Ayodhya, Bareilly and Jhansi.

IMD issues heatwave and severe heatwave warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already warned that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue across northwest and central India over the next few days. Red and orange alerts have been issued in several states as temperatures continue to remain significantly above normal.

According to meteorologists, the extreme heat conditions are being driven by persistent dry northwesterly winds, clear skies, delayed pre-monsoon activity and the formation of a vast heat dome-like system over the Indo-Gangetic plains.

Heatwave stretches across multiple states

Currently, the ongoing heatwave corridor extends from Odisha and Chhattisgarh through Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra into Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and Delhi-NCR.

The national capital and nearby regions are also battling severe heat conditions, with temperatures expected to touch 45°C in the coming days.

Humidity levels in several affected cities remained critically low, worsening heat stress and increasing the risk of dehydration and heatstroke.

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Rise in heat-related illnesses reported

Hospitals and health authorities across several states have reported an increase in cases of dehydration, heat exhaustion and suspected heatstroke, especially among outdoor workers, elderly citizens and children.

Authorities have urged people to avoid direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated and minimise non-essential outdoor movement.

Meanwhile, India’s electricity demand has surged to higher levels as intense heatwaves continue to sweep across large parts of the country.

On May 21, India’s daytime peak electricity demand touched a record 270.82 gigawatts (GW), the highest ever recorded during summer months.

The Ministry of Power said power consumption has been breaking previous records continuously over the last four days as temperatures soar and dependence on cooling appliances rises sharply.