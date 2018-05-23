Heat wave in North and Central India to continue till May 27, says IMD

The IMD has also sounded a red-coded alert for Haryana, Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh until May 27. (PTI)

The northern and central India may not see any respite from soaring mercury this week as the Met department today expected the heat wave to continue till May 27. The IMD has also sounded a red-coded alert for Haryana, Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh until May 27. It has also issued an amber-colour alert for east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and the Vidharbha region of Maharashtra.

There are four types of colour codes signifying the level of caution — green (which means no action), yellow (situation to be watched), amber (government agencies to be prepared for severe weather) and red (action needed by the agencies)

“Heat wave conditions are very likely to occur at many parts of west Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, at some parts of West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Punjab and East Rajasthan and at one or two pockets over north Gujarat region, Saurashtra, Kutch, East Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh,” the IMD said in its forecast for tomorrow.

On the other hand, the IMD said that thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over north Kerala, coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan. With that, it also predicted “very likely” heavy rains at isolated places of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.