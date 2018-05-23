Heat wave alert for Delhi-NCR, nine other states: Check latest IMD update

Visuals from a heatwave in Delhi. (Image: ANI)

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued heatwave alert across 10 states in India. According to IMD, the heat wave condition will prevail in many parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra’s Vidarbha, Gujarat’s Saurashtra and Kutch, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh for the next 5 days.

In Delhi, the heatwave conditions are likely to prevail for the next 4-5 days. The Met office has predicted that temperature will stay above 45-degree Celsius, that was 5 degrees above normal. Kuldeep Shrivastava, a senior official from IMD told ANI that temperature will be above in parts of Delhi- NCR while Uttar Pradesh will witness dust storm on May 24. In 2017, the highest temperature recorded by Palam observatory was 46.4-degree Celsius, reports Skymet. This type of weather condition is being believed to exist till May 28.

In Uttar Pradesh, the temperature has crossed 40-degree Celsius making life difficult for the people to live. “The blazing sun and the hot winds are so strong that it feels as if will burn us down. The temperature is already at 46, but it feels hotter than this,” a local resident from Allahabad told ANI. The people living in cities such as Varanasi and Kanpur are also facing a tough time to beat the heat. In Varanasi, people are drinking kulhad ‘lassi’ on a daily basis while in Kanpur, people are relying on soft drinks and lemon drinks.

On Tuesday, Punjab faced heatwave with maximum temperature recorded at Amritsar city of 41.5-degree Celsius. Other cities like- Ludhiana and Patiala recorded temperature of 40.8 and 42-degree Celsius respectively.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded the maximum temperature of 43.4-degree Celsius followed by Narnaul (43.2-degree Celsius), Bhiwani (42-degree Celsius), Karnal (42-degree Celsius).

In Gujarat, the highest temperature was recorded at Vidarbha’s Brahmapuri on Sunday (47.5-degree Celsius).

In Rajasthan, the Barmer, Kota and Bikaner recorded 45.1, 45.4 and 45.2-degree Celsius respectively followed by Sri Ganganagar (44.6-degree Celsius) respectively.

According to the IMD, a heat wave is considered if the maximum temperature in plains area exceeds 40-degree Celsius, if the temperature exceeds 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas and in hilly regions it is 30 degree Celsius.