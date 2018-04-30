Heat on Congress? Report says Mamata Banerjee may meet Narendra Modi in Delhi

If everything goes according to plan, then Modi-Mamata one-on-one meeting could take place

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The crucial meeting is set to take place even as TMC and BJP are at loggerheads ahead of West Bengal Panchayat Elections. CM Banerjee is scheduled to travel to New Delhi on May Day. She will attend a meeting of the government committee formed to coordinate year-long celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads the panel.

If everything goes according to plan, then Modi-Mamata one-on-one meeting could take place, according to Bengali daily Ebela. In the wake of a political slugfest between BJP and TMC in West Bengal, this meeting assumes significance. The report says both leaders could discuss the demands made by West Bengal government. It further said Banerjee-Modi meeting, if it happens, will put pressure on the Congress.

Banerjee has time to time lashed out at PM Modi over an array of issues. The political rivalry that started ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, has now snowballed into one of the most highlighted one on issues ranging from from demonetisation, GST implementation to recent incidents of rapes.

While BJP has often accused Banerjee of appeasing the minority community, the CM has claimed in past that PM Modi and the BJP were leading India to ‘financial emergency’ and religious intolerance.

The single-phase West Bengal panchayat polls will be held on 48,650 seats in 3,358 gram panchayats, 9,217 seats in 341 panchayat samitis and 825 seats in 20 zilla parishads on May 14. The TMC has filed 1,000 nominations for zila parishads, followed by the BJP with 782 nominations. The CPI(M) and the Congress have filed 537 and 407 nominations respectively after scrutiny. For panchayat samitis, the TMC has filed 12,590 nominations, followed again by the BJP, which has filed 6,149 nominations.

The figures for the CPI(M) and the Congress are 4,400 and 1,740 respectively after scrutiny. The picture is the same in the case of gram panchayats for which the TMC has filed 58,978 nominations, BJP 27,935, CPI(M) 17,319 and the Congress 7,313 respectively.