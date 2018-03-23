Heartwarming! 7-year-old cancer patient dons the ‘inspector’ hat for a day at Mumbai police station

It was a dream come true for seven-year-old Arpit Mandal! At the Mulund Police Station in Mumbai, this young lad fulfilled his ambition of donning the hat of a police officer, even if it’s for a day.

It was a dream come true for seven-year-old Arpit Mandal! At the Mulund Police Station in Mumbai, this young lad fulfilled his ambition of donning the hat of a police officer, even if it’s for a day. All thanks to Mumbai police, who gave wings to the ambitions of this young boy, who also happens to be a cancer patient. Arpit was given charge of the Mulund Police Station for a day. Mumbai Police and Make-a-Wish India foundation got together to fulfill Mandal’s dream. In a post on Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle, Arpit can be seen writing something as he sits on the desk at the police station. He is wearing the police uniform as he is surrounded by the officials of the Mulund police station. In another photo, Arpit is being fed by a cake by the cops.

Mulund Police Station was completely won over by the undaunted spirit of 7 year old Arpit Mandal, fighting cancer! If we could, we would fulfill all his wishes beyond just being a Police inspector for a day #ProtectingSmiles @MakeAWishIndia pic.twitter.com/jPOJosXFDU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 23, 2018

The Mumbai police shared the collage of photos along with a heartwarming post. “Mulund Police Station was completely won over by the undaunted spirit of 7-year-old Arpit Mandal, fighting cancer! If we could, we would fulfill all his wishes beyond just being a Police inspector for a day #ProtectingSmiles @MakeAWishIndia,” tweeted Mumbai Police. The photograph also had a caption dedicated to the brave kid- “A boy whom even cancer could not scare definitely deserves to be a police station in charge”. The Mumbai police’s act has touched hearts and people have been flooding Twitter with their comments praising the efforts of the city cops. Twitterati applauded Mumbai police for fulfilling Arpit’s wish.

Well, this is not the first time that Mumbai police have won the hearts of people with such gesture. Last year in October, the Sakinaka police station threw a surprise party for a complainant after knowing that it was his birthday. This happened when the complainant went to the police to file an FIR. On learning from the FIR details that it was his birthday on the same day, they surprised him with a cake. The Mumbai police twitter handle has around 4.41 million followers and is very popular. The Twitter handle is also very active on social media.