Health Secretary gets 3-month extension amid Coronavirus outbreak; check details of other top appointments

Bureaucratic appointments: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Centre on Sunday made a slew of appointments at the level of secretary and special secretary posts. Apart from appointments, it has also given extension to Health Secretary Preeti Sudan and additional charge of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting secretary to Amit Khare, who is currently serving as the secretary of Ministry of Human Resource Development.

In a notification issued earlier today, the Department of Personnel and Training said: “Extension in service of Ms Preeti Sudan, IAS (AP:83), Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family welfare for a period of 3 months beyond the date of her superannuation i.e 30.04.2020 or until further orders, whichever is earlier. She will continue to function as Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare during the period.” This is significant as the country is in the middle of fighting the coronavirus outbreak and the Ministry of Health along with other institutions is at the forefront of coordinating and devising a plan to fight COVID-19.

The department has also appointed CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal as secretary of Department of Education and Literacy. Senior IAS officer Pradip Kumar Tripathi has been appointed as secretary of the Ministry of Steel. He will replace Binoy Kumar who will retire on April 31.

Senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma, who is additional secretary in PMO, has been appointed as secretary of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. This assumes significance as the small and medium business have been hardest hit due to lockdown and the ministry has to come up with a plan to help this sector to come out of crisis. In all, the Centre has reshuffled 23 top officials and promoted 10 officials. Among the officers who have been promoted are Jyoti Arora, B Anand, Neel Kamal Darbari, Bidyut Bihari Swain, Apurva Chandra, Rajiv Bansal, Ali Raza Rizvi, Praveen Kr Srivastava, Arvind Singh and Indevar Pandey.