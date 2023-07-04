Health condition of Manish Sisodia’s wife worsens, admitted to hospital

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s wife Seema has been admitted to hospital again after her health deteriorated late on Monday evening, reported The Indian Express.

This is reportedly the third time that she has been hospitalised in recent weeks. Seema, 49, is a multiple sclerosis patient.

She was hospitalised at the Lok Nayak Hospital just hours before Sisodia arrived for a Delhi High Court-permitted visit at his Mathura Road residence. The former deputy CM had arrived from Tihar jail, where he is lodged in the Delhi liquor excise policy case, and could not meet his ailing wife as she was hospitalised before his visit.

Also Read Manish Sisodia arrives at his residence but fails to meet ailing wife, returns to Tihar jail

Sisodia was allowed to meet his wife from 10 am-5 pm.

“As per the doctors, she is slowly losing control over her body due to the progression of the disease. She has been admitted to the hospital for further treatment and management due to the pressure and stress resulting from the circumstances,” an AAP source told IE.

Also Read Delhi liquor policy: Manish Sisodia named as accused for first time in ED chargesheet

“She was diagnosed with MS, which is a severe autoimmune disease, in the year 2000 and has been undergoing treatment for it for the past 23 years. She is currently showing symptoms including reduced mobility, loss of balance with increased risk of falls as well as bowel and bladder control problems,” the source added.

Earlier, Sisodia sought interim bail for six weeks on grounds of his wife’s health. The court had directed the Enforcement Directorate to verify the medical documents of Sisodia’s wife and file a report of the same.