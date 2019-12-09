Heads roll in Congress after Karnataka debacle: After Siddaramaiah, Dinesh Gundu Rao quits as Karnataka Congress chief

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee leaders during a press briefing.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said he has resigned from his post, accepting responsibility for the party’s poor show in the Assembly bypolls held on December 5.

“I too owe a lot of moral and political responsibility. I had discussed with our Delhi based leaders about the poor prospects of our party in the byelection and that if something goes awry, I will have to take a decision accordingly,” Rao said.

Rao said he arrived at a conclusion soon after the exit poll results on December 5 showed landslide victory for the BJP in the byelections. “Today I have decided to resign from this post. I have sent my resignation to our party (Interim) president Sonia Gandhi,” Rao told reporters at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office.

A fresh wave of resignations has hit Congress party in Karnataka after the party’s poor show in the December 5 Karnataka bypolls. Rao’s resignation from Karnataka party president post came minutes after former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah stepped down as the Karnataka CLP leader and the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly.

The grand old party, which had won 12 of those 15 seats in the 2018 Karnataka assembly polls, could only manage to win two seats out of the 15 seats while the BJP bagged 12 and the JD(S), two. Nine of these seats were held by the Congress earlier.

In a stellar performance, the BJP bagged 11 seats and is leading in one other out of 15 constituencies that went for assembly bypolls. In some of the seats, the BJP had never registered a victory.