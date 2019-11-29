‘He should study’: Uddhav mocks Fadnavis over criticism of Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Common Minimum Programme

Devendra Fadnavis has slammed the CMP of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance.

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has slammed the newly-formed Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government over its common minimum programme (CMP). Fadnavis tweeted that the CMP is not in the interest of the entire state as it does not mention the Marathwada, Vidarbha and north Maharashtra regions.

Accusing the Uddhav Thackeray-led government of ignoring the crisis-hit regions, he said, “It is unfortunate to see that the new government has made many announcements in its Common Minimum Programme, but did not mention anything about the regions like Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra which have remained untouched for years.”

“I hope that the new government will pay proper attention to these regions too,” Fadnavis added.

In the evening, when CM Uddhav Thackeray was asked about the comments made by Fadnavis, he sought to downplay it. “Does this cabinet not represent the entire state? When Fadanvis was the Chief Minister, what did he do for these regions?”

The CMP was released by the three parties ahead of the swearing-in last evening. The CMP promises immediate and complete loan waiver to farmers, setting up one rupee clinic and a full meal at Rs 10. Providing health services to the people of the state for just Re 1 and meal for Rs 10 were among the key highlights of the Shiv Sena’s manifesto.

Defending the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s CMP, Uddhav said, “Our CMP is for the whole of Maharastra. If he doesn’t understand, he (Fadnavis) should study.”

Uddhav Thackeray, 59, took oath the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra last evening. Six Ministers — two each from the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress also took oath at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Uddhav is heading an alliance government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress. The party contest the last month’s Assembly elections in an agreement with the BJP. But it refused to extend the support to the BJP and decided to for the government with the support of political opponents after it was offered the CM’s chair for five years.