‘He never stands with India’, Sambit Patra hits out at Rahul Gandhi on Pulwama remarks

BJP leader Sambit Patra slams Rahul Gandhi for his comments on Pulwama terror attack.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sambit Patra on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments on the Pulwama terror attack. Patra said that Rahul “never stands with India” and demanded an apology from party president Sonia Gandhi.

“He never stands with India when the need is to do so. Remember, when we had a surgical strike, he was questioning the surgical strike and he had coined the term ‘khoon ki dalali’ for surgical strike. For the airstrike, he had certain questions. And now, when the time comes for the country to stand in solidarity with the martyrs, we have Mr Rahul Gandhi coming up with the benefit politics,” he said.

“Sonia Gandhi, the president of the Congress party, should apologise for this kind of comment coming from the party,” Patra demanded.

Earlier, Patra took to Twitter to blast Rahul Gandhi for his comment. He said that Rahul Gandhi can’t think beyond benefits and the souls of the Gandhi family are corrupt.

“That was a dastardly attack. And this is a dastardly comment. Who Benefitted the most? Mr Gandhi can you think beyond benefits? Of course not. This so-called ‘Gandhi’ family can never think beyond benefits. Not just materialistically corrupt, their souls are also corrupt,” the BJP spokesperson said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi is facing a barrage of criticism from the ruling party for his remark wherein he asked who benefitted the most from the Pulwama terror attack and what was the outcome of the inquiry into it.

“Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the Pulwama attack, let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?” he asked in a tweet.

The nation is paying homage to 40 CRPF jawans who lost their lives in a terror attack in Pulwama in February last year.