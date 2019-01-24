‘He is worse than women’, says Kerala Congress leader K Sudhakaran targeting CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Congress working president and former MP from Kannur in Kerala, K Sudhakaran plunged into a big controversy after he made sexist remarks at a party programme in Kasargod district on Wednesday and said that the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is “worse than a woman”. He later issued an apology for his remark.

Speaking at a UDF-sponsored protest rally against the state government, which completed 1,000 days in office, he said, “When workers of the CPM eulogised Pinarayi Vijayan as a man with two hearts, even we thought after becoming CM, he would do something like a man. Not only has he failed to act like a man, the reality shows us that he has proved to be worse than a woman.”

After drawing flak for his speech from all sections of society, the Congress leader later tendered an apology and said that his speech was taken out context and misinterpreted. “It was not meant to hurt anyone. If anybody is hurt I am really sorry for it,” he said.

The Congress-led UDF had held several demonstrations outside the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram and all district collectorates across the state to protest against alleged inaction of the CPM-led state government over rehabilitation works in connection with the floods last year.

Sudhakaran is one of the Congress’ three working presidents in Kerala. He was appointed to the post in September last year. He led the party’s protests on the Sabarimala agitation and held the view that temple traditions must not be disturbed to pave the way for the entry of women of all ages.

He was Congress Lok Sabha MP from Kannur from 2009 to 2014.