‘He is so afraid…’: Owaisi slams PM Modi over fuel price hike, China’s aggression in Ladakh and Kashmir killings

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of remaining silent on two issues – the rising fuel prices and China’s growing aggression in border area of Ladakh.

“When Pakistan did Pulwama, the PM wanted to enter their country in response, but now that China has entered Arunachal Pradesh and even Uttarakhand, nothing is being done,” Owaisi said at an event in Hyderabad.

Mocking the prime minister, Owaisi said that Modi was so “afraid” of using the word China that he avoids adding “chini (sugar) to his tea.”

#WATCH | PM Modi never speaks on 2 things — rise in petrol and diesel prices & China sitting in our territory in Ladakh. PM is afraid of speaking on China. Our 9 soldiers died (in J&K) & on Oct 24 India-Pakistan T20 match will happen: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/Q0AabFZ0BU — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

Owaisi also targeted PM Modi for allowing the Indian cricket team to play T20 matches with Pakistan at a time when “Islamabad continues to play T20 with the lives of Indians in Kashmir”. “When our soldiers died in Jammu and Kashmir, we were playing a T20 cricket match with Pakistan,” he said.

Asaduddin Owaisi, while talking about the series of targeted civilian killings in Kashmir, said that is it a failure of the BJP-led Centre. “Poor workers of Bihar are being killed, targeted killing is being done, what is the Intelligence Bureau and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah doing? This is a failure of the Centre,” he said.