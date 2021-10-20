‘He has destroyed himself’: Sukhjinder Randhawa on Captain Amarinder Singh’s decision to form party

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also charged that Captain made the decision under some "pressure" since many cases have been filed against him and his children.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday said that the Congress is not afraid of Captain Amarinder Singh’s decision of floating his own party and announcement of a seat-sharing pact with the BJP. Randhawa also charged that Captain made the decision under some “pressure” since many cases have been filed against him and his children.

“Captain Amarinder Singh has destroyed himself by announcing a seat arrangement with BJP, whom he has always abused. BJP should hold an enquiry on Amarinder Singh over his whereabouts after the resignation in 1984 and his relation with Pakistan,” Randhawa said.

The hard-hitting remarks come a day after Amarinder Singh, in a surprise late-night move, announced that he will float his own party ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab and said he is hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP if the farmers’ issue is resolved in their interest.

On Tuesday, Randhawa called Captain an “opportunist” and said that the latter had always worked with only his and his family’s interests in mind. “Captain Saab has betrayed the (Gandhi) family that gave various positions and always honoured him. Had the Congress not given its support, he would not have remained the chief minister of Punjab for nine-and-a-half years. Now he calls it the worst party,” he said in a statement.

Singh resigned as chief minister of Punjab last month after a bitter feud with Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and infighting in the state unit. The party replaced him with Charanjit Singh Channi.

“Hopeful of a seat arrangement with BJP in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if farmers protest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa and Brahmpura factions,” Singh, who had faced an unceremonious exit from the state government last month, said on Tuesday.

The Akali factions mentioned by Singh are of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, who were expelled from Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) earlier for revolting against its leadership. Dhindsa then had formed the Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) while Brahmpura had floated the SAD (Taksali). Later, both the leaders formed the SAD (Sanyukt) after the dissolution of SAD (Taksali) and the SAD (Democratic).