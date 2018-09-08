HDFC Vice President goes missing from Mumbai office, police suspect abduction

A senior official of HDFC Bank has disappeared under strange circumstances from his office in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills. The officer has been identified as Siddharth Kiran Sanghvi, a resident of Mumbai’s Malabar Hill and works as a vice-president of the bank. The incident took place on Wednesday when Sanghvi didn’t return home after he left for office around 8:30 am. However, Sanghvi’s car was found with blood stains in Navi Mumbai’s Airoli on Thursday evening.

A missing complaint regarding the same was registered with the police at Mumbai’s NM Joshi Marg police station. The investigators feel that the incident might be a case of abduction.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior police official said that Sanghvi had left the office for home at around 7:30 pm. “He left for work at his usual time… and we have learnt that he left the office at around 7.30 pm. We could see him walking out of his branch but we could not locate his car while leaving the Kamala Mill premises on any CCTV camera,” the officer added.

The investigators further added that Sanghvi’s cell phone was switched off before his office. The police are checking the call data record to find any clue of his whereabouts. “We have checked his call data record and found his last location at Kamala Mill. As his wife could not reach him till 10 pm, she came to the police station and registered a missing complaint on Wednesday itself,” the officer was quoted as saying.

A special team from NM Joshi police station is probing the case. “The N M Joshi police has registered a missing complaint in the case… our team is trying to locate the vice-president of HDFC Bank,” Ravindra Shisve, Additional Commissioner of Police (Central Region) told IE.