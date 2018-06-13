HD Kumaraswamy on PM Modi’s fitness challenge: ‘Support fitness of Karnataka’

(File pic) Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi (Source: PTI)

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi challenged Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to take up the fitness challenge, the latter took to twitter to take a sly jibe saying he is “more concerned about the fitness of his state” and sought his support for the same. The 58-year-old Janata Dal (Secular) leader, who was sworn in as the CM of Karnataka last month despite being the leader of a third-ranked third in terms of seats, had in 2007 underwent an open heart surgery to remove the blockade. Last year, he had again undergone a surgery to replace the rapidly deteriorating tissues of the valve in his heart.

In a tweet, Kumaraswamy thanked PM Modi for showing concern for his health, adding he is fit and want ‘Karnataka to be fit’. The CM said that he practices yoga and do workout daily to keep himself fit.

“Dear Narendra Modi ji, I am honoured and thank you very much for the concern about my health. I believe physical fitness is important for all and support the cause. Yoga, treadmill are part of my daily workout regime. Yet, I am more concerned about development fitness of my state and seek your support for it,” his tweet reads.

Earlier this morning, PM Modi accepted Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s fitness challenge and shared a video that shows him meditating, walking on a track inspired by five elements of nature, and doing yoga exercises. He also passed on the fitness challenge to Kumaraswamy, table tennis player Manika Batra and police fraternity, especially those above 40 years of age.

The fitness challenge was started by Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore last month when he posted a video of him doing push-ups and challenged Virat Kohli, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and badminton sensation Saina Nehwal to take up the fitness challenge.