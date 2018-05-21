HD Kumaraswamy – circumstantial CM-elect, kingmaker who became the king himself

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy will on Wednesday take oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka but one thing that has overshadowed his anointment is the lack of people’s faith in him again. During the campaign, Kumaraswamy had made a strong pitch for the JD(S) to enable his party to form the government on its own but 4.7 crore electorates didn’t help him win majority. JD(S) ended up as the third largest party behind the BJP and Congress.

Prior to the elections, Kumarawamy had repeatedly told media and people in rallies that this time he will be the king, not the kingmaker. But on May 15, when the results were declared, the JD(S) leader’s wish to become the king on his own remained an unfulfilled dream. The JD(S) won 37 seats in 224-member House, three less than it had won in 2013. The party emerged as the third largest party followed by 78 MLAs of Congress and BJP’s 104 legislators. Still, he is now all set to sit at the helm of state affairs.

Seen as an “accidental politician”, Kumaraswamy’s first love was films. He had produced many films before winning the general elections first time in 1996 from Kanakapura in Ramanagara district. He was elected to the state Assembly in 2004 and went on to become the Chief Minister of Karnataka when JD(S) parted ways from the Congress in 2006 and joined the ranks with the BJP. He had served as the CM between February 2006 and October 2007.

During elections this year, Kumaraswamy had said that his ambition was always to become the CM with people’s blessing but this time also he failed to earn people’s support. Eventually, it turned out that he had to depend on the Congress’ blessings. The Congress announced an unconditional support to JD(S) and within minutes Kumaraswamy accepted the offer. His strong desire to become the CM could be gauged with his emotional appeals during roadshows and rallies. Once he had told people that if they want to see him alive, make him win. “If you want to see me alive, please ensure JD(S) comes to power,” he had said.

In an interview published in The Economic Times, Kumaraswamy said he wanted to become the king but not like this. In 2006, Kumaraswamy said he was made the CM due to political developments. Twelve years later, his situation remains the same. The JD(S) chief accepts he is becoming the CM but not because of the blessings of people. “Why didn’t the people of Karnataka understand what I feel? Why didn’t they have belief in me? I am feeling terrible about that.” Kumaraswamy, 58, told ET.

Kumarawamy had hoped that the JD(S) could be an alternative to BJP and Congress in Karnataka this time. But, not.

Now the Congress and JD(S) are all set to form the government, leaders in the grand old party have some apparent reservation. Senior party leader from Karnataka DK Shivakumar today said the Congress and JD(S) had to sort out their differences for the “sake of forming a secular government/” Speaking to ANI, Shivakumar said he had been fighting the Gowdas in politics for three decades. Shivakumar said that a lot of politics have been played, lots of cases were also registered. But Congress president Rahul Gandhi has taken a decision that there should be a secular government. “That is what the entire country needs and that is why we have taken this stand (alliance with JD-S). I had to swallow all this bitterness since this is my duty,” he said.