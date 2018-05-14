HD Kumaraswamy, Channapatna and Ramanagaram constituency Karnataka election results 2018: All you need to know

File pic of HD Kumaraswamy (Pic credit: Renuka Puri)

Channapatna and Ramanagaram constituency Karnataka election results 2018: Haradanahalli Devegowda Kumaraswamy (HD Kumaraswamy) is the current president of Janata Dal (Secular). He is contesting from two constituencies — Ramanagara and Channapatna. Kumaraswamy, who had served as the CM of Karnataka between February 3, 2006, and October 9, 2007, is the son of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. In 2013 assembly polls, Kumaraswamy had successfully contested from Ramanagaram constituency. The Ramanagara district has produced three CMs and this time as well it is has become a battleground to watch for. Kumaraswamy has won from here thrice and continues to enjoy a good support from electorate belonging to all caste and religion.

Ramanagaram constituency has a significant population of Muslims who have been historically supporting the JD(S). The Congress party has fielded Iqbal Hussain from here thus making the battle interesting. The party has given ticket to Hussain to divide the Muslim votes. Total number of registered voters are 8,64,959 .

In Channapatna constituency, Kumaraswamy is facing challenge from CP Yogeshwar of BJP and HM Revanna (Transport Minister in the outgoing Congress government) of Congress. In the previous election, Yogeshwar had successfully contested from this seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket. A few months back, he quit the SP and joined the BJP.

Who is Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy was born on December 16, 1959, in Haradanahalli of Hassan district in Karnataka. He began his public life in 1996 when he first won the general elections from Kanakapura in Ramanagara district. But in 1998, when he sought re-election from here, he lost to MV Chandrashekara Murthy. Next year, he again unsuccessfully contested assembly polls from Sathanur constituency. But in 2004, he won from the Ramanagaram assembly seat. The same year, his JD(S) and the Congress decided to come together to form a government. In February 2006, when the coalition government collapsed, he joined the ranks with the ranks with the BJP to form a new government. In 2008 assembly polls, he once again won from Ramanagaram constituency.

Apart from politics, Kumaraswamy had in past produced several Kannada films.

Channapatna and Ramanagaram seats election result 2018

(To be updated on May 15)