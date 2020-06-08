Rajya Sabha election 2020: HD Deve Gowda set to enter Rajya Sabha fray after Sonia Gandhi’s assurance of support

HD Deve Gowda is likely to likely to contest the Rajya Sabha poll.

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda is likely to likely to contest the Rajya Sabha polls and could file his nomination to the Upper House on June 9. The likely filing of nomination comes after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, ending days of suspense, on Sunday called Gowda to assure him of the support of the party’s Karnataka MLAs, thus paving way for his entry into the Upper House, reports said. The Congress’ decision to transfer its surplus votes to Gowda is a part of a well-calculated strategy to stop the BJP from winning three of the four seats.

Rajya Sabha polls to fill four vacant seats in Karnataka will take place on June 19. The results will be announced on the same day. The BJP, which was hoping to put up a candidate for the third seat, will now have to settle for two seats.

The Congress party has fielded senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Gowda, who is likely to file his nomination on Tuesday, will be the second candidate from the opposition camp. Till Sunday, The Congress had made no official comment on the party’s support to the former Prime Minister. To a question in this regard, party leader DK Shivakumar said, “Whatever our national leadership will decide… For now we are fielding only one candidate, regarding surplus votes whatever our high command says, we will abide by it.”

Gowda, whose party, the JD(S), has 34 seats in the assembly and in no position to win a seat in Rajya Sabha on its own, will need support from one of the national parties with their surplus votes. His election to the Upper House, however, seems to be certain with the support from the Congress as the BJP is unlikely to nominate a third candidate. The ruling BJP has fielded businessman Prakash Shetty and educationist Prabhakar Kore. Earlier, there were reports that the saffron party could field Ramesh Katti as its third candidate.

In the 224-member Legislative Assembly, the Congress has 68 MLAs and the JD(S) has 34 MLAs. The BJP has 117 MLAs and enjoys the support of three independents. A candidate needs to secure the support of at least 45 MLAs. In such a scenario, Karge and Gowda’s entry into the Rajya Sabha is almost certain.

Gowda has contested from Tumkur Lok Sabha seat in May 2019 general elections as a Congress-JDS alliance candidate. He had, however, lost to BJP’s GS Basavaraj by just 15,000 votes.