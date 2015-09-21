HC seeks affidavit on probe into sex racket allegations against Radhe Maa

The Bombay High Court today asked the city police to file a detailed affidavit on its investigation into a complaint alleging that self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa is running a sex racket here in the name of religion.

A bench of Justice S V M Kanade and Shalini Phansalkar-Joshi was hearing a public interest litigation by advocate Falguni Brahmbhatt accusing Radhe Maa of obscenity and police of inaction on her complaint against the self-styled gowoman.

The police today submitted a report saying that an FIR has been registered and investigation is on.

Brahmbhatt, however, countered by saying that she has submitted additional information to the police but no action was taken in that. “Sex racket is going on. Young boys and girls are lured by this lady. On the pretext of getting ashirwad, they are forced to have sex,” she said.

She also submitted that the charitable trust run by Radhe Maa is not registered.

“Crores of rupees are collected,” she alleged.

The court then directed the police to file a detailed affidavit in two weeks stating what steps it has taken.