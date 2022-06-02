HC restores VIP security for 424 persons withdrawn by Punjab govt day before Sidhu Moosewala killing

In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today ordered the restoration of security to 424 persons from whom it was withdrawn by the state government just a day before the gruesome murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa. The Punjab government, which has been under fire for removing Moosewala’s security, said on Thursday that it will be reinstating the security of the 424 VVIPs from June 7.

While replying to the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s query on the reduction of security cover for 424 VVIPs, the Punjab government said that it was done in view of the upcoming ‘Operation Bluestar’ anniversary on June 6 as the state would be in need of security personnel. The development was, however, widely publicised by the AAP as a measure to end VIP culture in the state.

Just after the singer’s tragic death, Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh had penned an emotional note to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanding that the officers who were behind the removal of Moosewala’s security be held accountable. Taking note of Balkaur Singh’s letter, Mann had ordered an inquiry into the reduction of Moosewala’s security personnel.

On Monday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, while hearing the petition of former minister OP Soni whose security was also curtailed, pulled up the Bhagwant Mann government over the security details of Moosewala and 424 others being leaked, while wondering why the singer’s security was reduced. The HC had sought the response of the AAP government by June 2.

Moosewala was shot several times in Punjab’s Mansa district, a day after his security, along with 424 others, were temporarily removed by the Punjab government. The post-mortem report revealed that 25 bullet wounds were found in Moosewala’s body as he died from excessive bleeding.

Incidentally, AAP’s poster on the removal of Moosewala and Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh’s security on their Twitter handle came under heavy attack from the Opposition. The poster read as, “Another attack on VVIP culture in Punjab.”

The Punjab Police made its first arrest on Tuesday in connection to Moosewala’s killing. Manpreet Singh Bhau was accused of supplying vehicles to the assailants who had opened fire on Moosewala.