HC rejects NIA Judge Ravinder Reddy’s resignation

High Court rejects Judge Ravinder Reddy’s resignation. (Source: ANI)

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Thursday rejected the resignation of NIA special court judge Ravinder Reddy. In its order, the high court has asked Reddy to attend to his duties immediately. As per the report, the resignation has been rejected for not serving three months notice period.

Judge Reddy resigned on Monday hours after delivering the controversial verdict on 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case. In a letter to the metropolitan sessions judge and Chief Justice of the High Court, Reddy said he was resigning due to personal reasons. Reddy acquitted the five main accused, including Swami Aseemanand, stating that “the prosecution could not prove its case” because “no evidence was presented to prove the conspiracy”.

The unexpected resignation had sparked a controversy with some sections seeing a link between the acquittal of all accused and his abrupt decision.