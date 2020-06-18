  • MORE MARKET STATS

HC pulls up AAP govt over lack of action to make Delhi buildings safe from earthquake

Published: June 18, 2020 2:46 PM

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said the replies filed by the Delhi government and the municipal bodies, with regard to steps taken or proposed to make the city safe from earthquake, are just "paper tigers".

Delhi High Court, AAP government, Delhi buildings, earthquake in delhi, Delhi government, delhi municipal bodies, latest news on delhi earthquakesPetitioner and lawyer Arpit Bhargava, who moved a plea on the issue of lack of seismic stability of buildings in Delhi, said the bench observed that the authorities did not appear to have implemented the court’s earlier directions in the matter

The Delhi High Court pulled up the AAP government and municipal bodies on Thursday for non-implementation of action plan for ensuring seismic stability of buildings in the national capital.

Petitioner and lawyer Arpit Bhargava, who moved a plea on the issue of lack of seismic stability of buildings in Delhi, said the bench observed that the authorities did not appear to have implemented the court’s earlier directions in the matter and the action plan made by the AAP government.

He said the court directed the Delhi government and the municipal bodies to file status reports indicating at least 25 buildings in each of their jurisdictions where the action plan has been implemented and listed the matter for hearing on July 8

He said the bench also observed that on paper very good and “nicely worded” guidelines/notification have been drafted, but on ground they do not appear to have been implemented.

He said that the court also observed that good drafting (of guidelines) has nothing to do with implementation.?
Detailed order is awaited.

