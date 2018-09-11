HC dismisses Yadav Singh’s plea against CA turning approver in graft case

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by Yadav Singh, the jailed former chief engineer of Noida Authority, challenging a CBI court order allowing his chartered accountant Mohan Rathi to be an approver in the multi-crore land allotment scam came.

“It is a misconceived petition,” a bench comprising justices Ramesh Sinha and DK Singh said, rejecting the plea against the order of the CBI court, Ghaziabad.

Opposing the maintainability of the petition, Gyan Prakash, counsel for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), argued before the court that petitioner Yadav Singh has no locus to challenge the order of the CBI court by which a co-accused, Mohan Rathi, has been permitted as prosecution witness.

“The petition lacks merit and is liable to be dismissed,” Prakash said.

The bench after hearing the two parties dismissed the petition.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet against Yadav Singh, former chief engineer of Noida Authority, Greater Noida Authority and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, along with several others in the multi crore land scam of Noida Authority.

Raids conducted by the Income Tax Department in November 2014 showed that Yadav Singh allegedly owned huge property disproportionate to his known sources of income.

He was suspended by the Uttar Pradesh government in February 2015.

In July 2015, the Allahabad High Court directed the CBI to probe the case stating that the allegations were most serious and the probe was complex.

The then Samajwadi Party government in UP went to the Supreme Court against the high court order. However the Supreme Court refused to entertain the governments plea.

Yadav Singh was arrested in February 2016.