Have you seen Hublot watch? Know about diamond-studded timepiece rocking Karnataka elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of receiving a ‘Hublot’ watch from QI Group of Companies, headed by absconder Vijay Eswaran. The saffron party has also asked the Karnataka CM to clarify whether the gift was a facilitation to him on behalf of Eswaran for permission to operate in Karnataka. Reports say BJP is also likely to file a complaint with the Governor to sanction the prosecution of Siddaramaiah for dealing with the company. Siddaramaiah had handed over the costly watch to the assembly speaker in 2016, asking him to make it a state asset.

Hublot is a Swiss luxury watchmaker. Founded in 1980 by an Italian Carlo Crocco it produced diamond-studded watches. In 2004, Jean-Claude Biver became the CEO of Hublot. The first task of Biver was to create a new collection of luxury watches to debut at Basel in 2005 with the name: Big Bang.

The chronograph of Big Bang was revealed in April 2005. It brought a huge success to Hublot, with the order increasing three times in a year. It won 2005 Design Prize at the Geneva Watchmaking Grand Prix. Later in the year, it also won other prizes such as in Sports Watch category at Japan’s Watch of the Year ceremony and Best Oversized Watch at Bahrain’s Watch of the Year awards.

In 2006, Hublot’s sale increased from 24 million Swiss francs to 100 million Swiss francs.

After a gap of five years, i.e. in 2011, the Hublot released the original MP Key of Time model. The new model allowed the customers to slow down or speed up time as he or she wants to do. Hublot became the official watchmaker and timekeeper for Ferrari.

Later, the watch-maker released some more designs such as MP Antikythera in 2013 and MP-05 LaFerrari Titanium Yellow in 2014.

Hublot has over 30 boutiques across the world. In India, Hublot watches are sold by 22 retailers in cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Cochin, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Indore and Pune. Minimum price of the watch starts over Rs 3 lakh and goes into crores.