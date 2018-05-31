Have to take 2 steps back for a big leap: Rajnath on bypoll

With the BJP facing reverses in bypolls to Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said one has to take two steps backward before a big leap. (Reuters)

“We are going to take a massive leap,” the senior BJP leader said. The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh was addressing a press conference here to highlight the NDA government’s achievements in the last four years.

As per the latest trends and results available of the bypolls, the BJP was set to lose the Kairana Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and Bhandara-Gondiya parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra. It, however, was leading in the Palghar Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.