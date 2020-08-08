Have to clean ‘garbage of falsehood’: Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM Modi

“Will the PM start the satyagraha by telling the country the truth of the Chinese aggression?” Gandhi said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday over the cleanliness campaign, saying he should begin the “satyagraha” by coming clean about Chinese aggression. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister launched a week-long ‘Gandagi-Mukt Bharat’ (garbage-free India) drive, which would go on till Independence Day to re-enforce the ongoing campaign on cleanliness and sanitation.

Tagging a tweet by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in which Modi urged people to take a pledge to the “garbage quit India” drive, Gandhi said, “Why not! We have to go a step ahead and clean up increasing ‘garbage of falsehood’ in the country.” “Will the Prime Minister start the satyagraha by telling the country the truth of the Chinese aggression?” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi also stepped up his attack against the Centre on the issue of removal of a defence ministry report mentioning Chinese ‘transgressions’, saying this was not a coincidence but the government’s “anti-democracy experiment”.

“Whenever the country has gotten emotional, files disappear. Be it Mallya or Rafale, Modi or Choksi,”Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, referring to the accusations made by the party on issues like purchase of Rafale jets, or the cases against Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

In the missing list, the latest are the documents on “Chinese transgressions” the former Congress chief said. “Ye sanyog nahi Modi sarkar ka loktantra-virodhi prayog hai (This is not a coincidence, but Modi government’s anti-democracy experiment),” he alleged.

The Congress on Thursday asked the government why the Defence ministry report mentioning Chinese ‘transgressions’ in eastern Ladakh in May was taken down.

The document, which was uploaded on the Defence ministry’s website, was removed on Thursday morning following publication of a media report based on it.