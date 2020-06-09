‘Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh,’ Rahul Gandhi asks Defence minister Rajnath Singh

Rahul Gandhi asks Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to reveal if the Chinese had occupied Indian territory in Ladakh. (File pic)

Ladakh standoff: A day after warring on Twitter through altered Urdu couplets, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today confronted the government directly and asked the Defence Minister to reveal if the Chinese had occupied Indian territory in Ladakh. “Once RM (Raksha Mantri) is done commenting on the hand symbol, can he answer: Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh?” Rahul Gandhi asked on Twitter Tuesday morning.

The Congress leader’s question comes amid the party’s persisting criticism of the central government over its response to the Chinese aggression on the India-China border. Responding to Home Minister Amit Shah’s assertion at a virtual rally in Bihar on Sunday that the world had accepted India’s ability to protect its borders, Rahul Gandhi had used an Urdu couplet by Mirza Ghalib to say: “Everyone knows the reality on the border, but to keep the heart happy, ‘Shah-yad’ this is a good idea.”

सब को मालूम है ‘सीमा’ की हक़ीक़त लेकिन,

दिल के ख़ुश रखने को, ‘शाह-यद’ ये ख़्याल अच्छा है।https://t.co/cxo9mgQx5K — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 8, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had responded to Rahul Gandhi’s jibe with sarcasm, targeting the Congress with another altered Urdu couplet. “Get treated if there is pain in hand. But what does one do when the hand itself is the pain?” Singh had tweeted.

It was after this tweet by the Defence minister that Rahul Gandhi questioned Rajnath Singh to reveal if the Chinese had entered Indian territory in Ladakh. “Once RM is done commenting on the hand symbol, can he answer: Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh?” he tweeted this morning.

Tensions between India and China escalated after reports of skirmishes between soldiers in the Pangong Lake region on May 5 and May 6. As per a PTI report citing sources, the Chinese Army has been gradually ramping up its strategic reserves in its rear bases near the LAC by rushing in artillery guns, infantry combat vehicles and heavy military equipment. China has also enhanced its presence in certain areas along the LAC in Northern Sikkim and Uttarakhand, the PTI report added, prompting India to send additional troops.

Top military officers of both sides met on Saturday where India and China agreed to “peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements”, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.