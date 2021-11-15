‘Have tea with 100 Dalit families, make them vote for us’: UP BJP chief tells party workers

Addressing a second gathering, the state BJP chief told the audience to have tea with 10 to 100 Dalit families in their neighbourhoods and villages.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday urged party workers from Other Backward Class (OBC) and upper-caste communities to have tea and lunch with Dalits, and convince them to vote for the party in the upcoming Assembly elections on the issue of nationalism.

Singh made the appeal while speaking at the BJP’s OBC Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan (Society Representatives of OBCs) and the Vaishya Vyapari Sammelan.

Later, addressing a second gathering, the state BJP chief told the audience to have tea with 10 to 100 Dalit families in their neighbourhoods and villages. “…And persuade them that voting is not done in the name of caste, region and money but voting is done in the name of rashtravaad (nationalism).”

#WATCH | "…Have tea with 100 Dalits and make them understand that votes are cast on the basis of nationalism, and not on the basis of caste, money or region,…" UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh told party workers at an event, yesterday pic.twitter.com/CaIg9dGl5K — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 15, 2021

“I am appealing you. You go among your communities. But also have tea at least once in over a thousand houses of Dalits, the exploited and the deprived families. If you are offered tea there, that means your stature is okay. If he offers cashew with tea, it means your stature has grown. And if he offers lunch along with tea, then it is confirmed that the family has got associated with the BJP. If you visit a home for 10 days and you are not offered tea and driven away, then keep trying to get tea offered there. You have to visit a thousand times. Your visits will make the party stronger and you will also become a tall leader,” Singh said while addressing the OBC Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan.

With Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh just months away, parties in the state are making all possible attempts to woo the OBC community, which constitutes nearly 50 per cent of the total electorate of the state.

The BJP, which has traditionally counted the upper castes as its voters, seems to have now shifted its focus on the OBC vote bank. Fixing the caste equations in the state is the party’s top agenda now.