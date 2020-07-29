‘Have stakes in governance’: WB Governor takes exception to Mamata Banerjee’s complaints against him with PM Modi

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar takes exception to Mamata Banerjee ’s complaints against him with PM Modi.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has fired a fresh salvo at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the state was police driven and that cops holding key positions were making money. In a letter to the CM on Tuesday, the Governor also expressed shock over Mamata lodging ‘unwarranted’ complaints against him with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an online event.

Slamming Mamata for her comments against him, Dhankhar said that he does have stakes in governance and none in politics.

“I take strong exception to such uncharitable, unfounded and unmerited stance. These are unbecoming of the position you hold,” he wrote. “I am not a stakeholder in politics, but have undoubted stakes in governance in the state given my constitutional obligations and would ever insist supremacy in the constitution and the rule of law in governance,” Dhankar added.

The Governor said that he is required to be aware of the “state of affairs and also affairs of state”.

Training his guns at the police department, Governor Dhankhar said that governance in the state is police driven. He said that police have fingers in every pie and this does not augur well for democracy.

“Inputs indicate that the governance in the state is police driven-a worrisome scenario that leads to a police state. Time to take note of the fiscal empowerment of those in Police, in positions of authority, and it will be an eye-opener, as asserted,” he said.

The West Bengal Governor’s letter comes in the wake of CM Mamata Banerjee’s remark wherein she had said “a few people holding constitutional posts are disturbing the state government regularly”. The CM didn’t take the name of the Governor but she was apparently hinting at Dhankhar. Mamata had made the remark during an online programme where PM Modi inaugurated new COVID-19 testing facilities in West Bengal, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Dhankhar assumed charge of the office of the Governor of West Bengal in July 2019. He has been at loggerheads with Mamata Banerjee on several issues including the handling of the coronavirus situation, Mamata’s minority appeasement politics and violence against opposition parties leaders.

He had earlier written multiple letters to CM Mamata Banerjee over the poor handling of the coronavirus situation in the state. Last week, Dhankhar called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The Governor said he discussed the alarming rise in COVID-19 linked deaths and positive cases, lawlessness and targeting of political opponents, and rampant corruption in Cyclone Amphan relief.

Just a few days ago, Dhankar had expressed concern over the deterioration of law and order in West Bengal and alleged that police were not functioning according to rules. He had also urged CM Banerjee to find time and interact with him on the matter.